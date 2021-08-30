Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.82 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of QIAGEN worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 17.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,267,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

