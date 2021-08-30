Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Boyd Gaming worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

