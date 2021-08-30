Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.15 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.