Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.47 Million Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.26% of Seabridge Gold worth $30,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SA opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,783.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

