Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.25 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

GLPI opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

