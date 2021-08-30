Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.91 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,724,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Southwestern Energy worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

