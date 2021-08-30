Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

