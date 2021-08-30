Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Evergy worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

