Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,747,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Itaú Unibanco worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 57.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.