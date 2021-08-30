Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $28,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

TRGP stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.