Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,771 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

