Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,645 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $144.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

