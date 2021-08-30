Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of PagSeguro Digital worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $60.93 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

