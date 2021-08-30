Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

