Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.31% of Vectrus worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

