Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Huazhu Group worth $30,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.03 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

