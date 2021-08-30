Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $198.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

