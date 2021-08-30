Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,866 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 22,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $2,722,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.