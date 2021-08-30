Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,567 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.