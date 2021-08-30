Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 169,091 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Newell Brands worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

