Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 221,863 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Alliant Energy worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT opened at $60.84 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

