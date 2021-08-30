Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,038 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of The Cooper Companies worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

COO stock opened at $446.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.92 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

