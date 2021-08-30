Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,984 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Edison International worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

