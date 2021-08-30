Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,632 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of ManpowerGroup worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.