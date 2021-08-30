Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,997 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 4.23% of SP Plus worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SP opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

