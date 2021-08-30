Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,076 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Waters worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

WAT stock opened at $407.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

