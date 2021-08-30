Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,535 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of PVH worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

PVH stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

