Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,860 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,860 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $204.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

