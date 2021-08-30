Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 68,940 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

