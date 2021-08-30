Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 922,259 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of KBR worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $77,356,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.