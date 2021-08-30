Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.39. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

