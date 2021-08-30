Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,154 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.41% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

