Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.15

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 7651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

