Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

