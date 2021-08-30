Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

