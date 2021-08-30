Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.85

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

