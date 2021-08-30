Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safety Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.