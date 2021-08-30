Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

