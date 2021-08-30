Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

SAF opened at €107.12 ($126.02) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.03.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

