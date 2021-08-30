SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

