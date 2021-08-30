SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

SAIL stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

