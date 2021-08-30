salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.
Shares of CRM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.97. 5,707,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.
CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.