salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.97. 5,707,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

