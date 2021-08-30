salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 167,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

