salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 33,853 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. 5,707,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

