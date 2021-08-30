Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 4,739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

