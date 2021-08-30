Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 873 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

