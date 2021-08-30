Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $304.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.