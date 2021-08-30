Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.57. 74,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.