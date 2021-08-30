Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $51.73. 1,075,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,812,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

