Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $99,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.85. 56,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

